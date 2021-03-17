Martin Truex Jr. to Drive No. 51 Auto-Owners Insurance Tundra at Bristol Dirt Race

|
“This is something Kyle (Busch) and I have talked about over the last few years and I’m excited that we were finally able to make it happen,” Truex Jr. said. “I’m really thankful for Auto-Owners Insurance coming on board for what is going to be a big weekend for our sport racing on dirt at Bristol for the first time. Also, I want to thank Noble Aerospace and Cessna for their support.”
“We’re excited to have Martin behind the wheel of the No. 51 Auto-Owners Insurance Tundra for the inaugural Bristol Dirt weekend and provide him with the opportunity to join the list of drivers who have been able to win in all three NASCAR National Series,” Busch said. “It’s pretty cool to say that four of the 35 drivers in that exclusive club earned their first Camping World Truck Series victory driving for KBM, and we’re going to do everything we can to help Martin become the fifth.”
“We know that Martin has wanted to compete in another truck series race for almost 15 years and we are thrilled to support him in this opportunity,” said Auto-Owners Insurance Senior Vice President, Marketing and Sales Mary Pierce.
The Camping World Truck Series and NASCAR Cup Series will take part in the inaugural NASCAR dirt-track race weekend at Bristol. The event will feature unique rules include four 15-lap heat races, with a lineup set by a random draw. where drivers will earn points for positions gained during their heat to calculate the starting lineup for the feature. During the Bristol dirt race tire changes, vehicle work and fueling can only be conducted during the two stage breaks, with the exception being trucks that are involved in incidents.
KBM has earned two of its series-leading 81 career wins on dirt. Darrell Wallace Jr. won at Eldora Speedway, a ½-mile dirt oval in 2014 and Bell made it back-to-back victories for the organization at the famed track in 2015.
Live coverage of the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol will be March 27 at 8 p.m. ET on FS1.