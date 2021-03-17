Kyle Busch - No. 51 Cessna Tundra Camping World Trucks Atlanta Preview

The Report on 'Rowdy': Owner-driver Kyle Busch gets behind the wheel of the No. 51 Cessna Tundra Friday night for his second of five NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts in 2021. In his first start of the year, Busch was able to rebound from going a lap down after suffering a flat tire in the final stage at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to finish second to KBM teammate John Hunter Nemechek. ‘Rowdy’ will also pilot the No. 51 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway (April 17), Kansas Speedway in Kansas City (May 1) and Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa. (June 26). Since Textron Aviation became a partner in 2017, Busch has recorded 12 victories, 1,366 laps led and an average finish of 5.5 in 21 starts with the Cessna and Beechcraft brands adorning his Tundra. Busch, the winningest driver in series history, enters Saturday’s event having won 38.1% (59/155) of the Truck Series races he has entered and finished first or second in 55.5% (86/155). He has won multiple races in each of the last eight seasons (2013-2020). The talented wheelman in recent years had scored a victory at every active NASCAR Camping World Truck Series venue that he had made a start at, but with Richmond being added to the schedule this year, he will need to win there to keep that stat intact. He’s made two starts at Richmond (2001 and 2005), with a best finish of 22nd. Rowdy’s five victories at Atlanta are the most by a Camping World Truck Series driver. He also leads Truck Series drivers in career laps led at Atlanta (516) and top-five finishes (eight). In Truck Series events at Atlanta since 2005, Busch leads all drivers in driver rating (127.9), fastest laps (279) and average running position (3.7). His most recent truck triumph at Atlanta, in the 2019 event, was the 52nd of his career and made him the winningest driver in series history. It was his first win in the Truck Series at Atlanta driving for his own team, his first four victories (2005, 2007, 2008 and 2009) came while driving for Billy Ballew Motorsports. As it did for the historic win in 2019, Busch’s Tundra on Saturday will carry associate sponsorship on the lower rear quarter from the Dawsonville, Ga. location of Ballew’s car dealership. You can find the lowest prices on used Cars, Trucks and SUV’s at www.BillyBallewMotorsports.com . In addition to his five Camping World Trucks victories at Atlanta, Busch has two Cup Series victories (2008 and 2013) and two triumphs in the NASCAR XFINITY Series (2016 and 2017) at the Georgia track. It will be a busy weekend for Busch as he does triple duty at two different tracks on two distinct surfaces. The Las Vegas native will be driving a Dirt Late Model for Double L Motorsports at the Bristol Dirt Nationals at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Friday night. After traveling to Atlanta for Saturday’s Camping World Truck Series race, he will return to Bristol for a second night of Dirt Late Model action at Bristol. The 35-year-old driver will conclude his hectic weekend in the Cup Series race at Atlanta on Sunday. After three events, the No. 51 team sits sixth in the Camping World Trucks owner standings, 57 tallies behind KBM’s No. 4 team. Busch’s runner-up finish at Las Vegas was the team’s best result this season. Drew Dollar finished 10 th in the season-opening event at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, and Parker Chase, after a solid run, was relegated to a 23rd-place finish at the Daytona Road Course. For more than 90 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna, and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability, and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight. For more information, visit www.txtav.com