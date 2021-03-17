GMS Racing Camping World Trucks Atlanta Preview

Notes:
- Sponsor spotlight: Zane Smith will sport Overton's colors this Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Marcus Lemonis, CEO of Camping World and Good Sam Enterprises, has made an effort to support and cultivate B2B relationships throughout the Camping World Trucks field.
- Chassis history: Smith and the No. 21 team will compete with chassis No. 331 this Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Smith has three top-10 finishes in three starts with this chassis in 2020 including his win at Michigan in August.
- Crew chief corner: Kevin "Bono" Manion returns for a second season with Smith and the No. 21 team. The pair racked up two wins and 13 top-10 finds in 2020 en route to a second-place finish in the championship standings. Manion has six Camping World Trucks wins, 17 NASCAR Xfinity Series wins and five NASCAR Cup Series wins in 19 years as a crew chief in the sport.
Quote:
"I like Atlanta, I love wore out tracks where you have to manage tires and manage your truck throughout the race. I feel like our team does that well and finds a way to be there at the end. We're starting closer to the front than we have our first few races so hopefully it's a smooth one. We need to score some stage points and be there at the end like we were last year."