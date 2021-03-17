GMS Racing Camping World Trucks Atlanta Preview

Notes:

- Sponsor spotlight: Sheldon Creed will sport Overton's colors this Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Marcus Lemonis, CEO of Camping World and Good Sam Enterprises, has made an effort to support and cultivate B2B relationships throughout the Camping World Trucks field.

- Chassis history: Creed and the No. 2 team will compete with chassis No. 302 this weekend in Atlanta. Creed scored two top-three finishes and led 182 laps in six starts with this chassis in 2020.

- Crew chief corner: Jeff Stankiewicz returns to crew chief for the No. 2 team this season.The 2020 championship winning crew chief reunited with Creed mid-season in 2019 after winning the 2018 ARCA Menards Series championship together. Stankiewicz has seven Camping World Trucks wins as a crew chief including five in 2020 en route to the series championship.

Quote:

"I'm excited to get back to Atlanta and get back on track after a week off. We had a strong run last year, but didn't have the finish to show for it. My guys bring fast trucks every single week and I'm looking forward to going out and better our run from last year."