Crosley Brands Back to Support Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) today announced its latest partner for its No. 38 Ford F-150 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series program. Crosley Brands, the historic American company, will partner with Todd Gilliland for four races from May through August. The Crosley Brands support will be important as Gilliland positions himself in the heart of the Camping World Truck Series schedule.

Crosley Brands will be featured on the No. 38 beginning on May 23 in the inaugural race at the Circuit of the Americas. Gilliland will carry the iconic Crosley Brand colors again at the Nashville Superspeedway, Watkins Glen International, and finally at the World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway at the end of August.

“Being a former partner with David Gilliland, and knowing Todd, I want nothing more than to see Todd succeed in the sport we all love,” said Bo Lemastus, founder and chief executive officer. “For us, it’s also a great platform to tell NASCAR fans about our line of products. The Crosley Brands name is a part of Americana and NASCAR fans are loyal to our products. From our line of nostalgic electronics to our line of furniture, we see results with this passionate fan base.”

Crosley Brands has a stylish line of vinyl players and turntables and also offers jukeboxes, telephones and more through their Crosley Radio brands. The Crosley Furniture brand offers indoor and outdoor furniture in a wide variety of collections. Crosley Brands simply makes life more entertaining and stylish for any family.

“I’m really thankful for Bo and the people at Crosley Brands.” said Gilliland. “Crosley Brands has been so important in helping build my racing career and he’s coming back to help us at FRM in a big way this season. We have great partners on this truck team. We are building a lot of momentum right now at FRM. I’m glad that Crosley Brands is with us and I can’t wait to get back to the track this weekend.”

For more information about Crosley Brands, visit www.crosleybrands.com .