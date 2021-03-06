Chandler Smith and Safelite Team Battle to 19th-Place Finish

Stockman ordered up another four-tire and fuel stop with adjustments, and Smith exited the pits 10th, but due to an uncontrolled tire, he would have to restart and the back of the field.

While trying to make his way back towards the front of the field, the Safelite driver was running just outside the top 20 when another truck got him aero loose and caused him to spin. The No. 18 Toyota made hard contact with the outside wall before bringing out the fifth caution of the event.

While making repairs, the team would go one lap down, but when the race went green were able to meet minimum speed.

On the sixth caution of the event, Smith was awarded the free pass and returned to the lead lap. During every caution for the remainder of the race, the over-the-wall crew used baseball bats, electric saws, and bear bond to try and return their Toyota closer to normal in effort to improve the speed and handling for their young driver. Subsequently, each time he would have to restart at the rear of the field.

When the field lined up for the final restart with six laps remaining, the Safelite Tundra was on the outside of row 11. Smith was able to gain three spots over the final circuits to end an eventful night in the 19th position. Despite finishing just inside the top 20, he was the top finishing rookie.