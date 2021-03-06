Kyle Busch Rebounds from Flat Tire to Finish Second At Las Vegas

Kyle Busch was able to rebound from going a lap down after suffering a flat tire in the final stage of the Bucked Up 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to finish second to KBM teammate John Hunter Nemechek.

Busch, the three-time defending winner of the event, got the free pass with 31 laps remaining and despite having moderate damage to the left rear fender of his Cessna Tundra was able to quickly work his way from the 25 th position to inside the top 10 in 10 laps. He lined up behind Nemecheck on the final restart of the race with six laps remaining and was able to push his teammate out front, but despite a valiant effort would cross the stripe 0.695 seconds behind the No. 4 Tundra.