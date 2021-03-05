Sakar Continues Partnership with ThorSport Racing

ThorSport Racing and Sakar International, along with its Vivitar brand, renews its partnership with Johnny Sauter’s No.13 Toyota Tundra for the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.

Sakar International, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of consumer electronics and accessories. Since 1977, Sakar has developed a global presence by consistently evolving alongside technology to develop on-trend, cutting-edge products. Sakar licenses over 40 major entertainment and corporate brands and has maintained a diverse portfolio of product offerings, including digital and action cameras, audio and mobile accessories, karaoke machines, fitness, health & beauty, smart home, wheeled goods and additional youth electronics.

“We are excited to continue our great partnership with Duke Thorson’s top of the line organization, ThorSport Racing, and to have our No. 13 Johnny Sauter Vivitar Tundra back on track this year. With Johnny being one of the top NASCAR Camping World Truck Series drivers, ThorSport's almost three decade's of proven success, and the ability to be a large part of the great sport of NASCAR, we will achieve many victories on and off the racetrack” said Milton Peters, SVP of Merchandising at Sakar International.

Vivitar designs and manufactures affordable consumer electronics ranging from on-trend digital lifestyle products for millennial consumers to cameras and accessories for amateur and professional photographers. With a rich heritage dating back to 1938, the company’s portfolio today spans from mobile and audio accessories, to health & beauty, fitness and many more constantly evolving specialty products in multiple emerging electronics categories.

“I’m proud to continue to represent the Sakar International brands on and off the track. Getting the pole at the season-opening race at Daytona was a great way to kick off the seaon. I look forward to the season ahead,” said Johnny Sauter.

Sauter enters the Las Vegas Motor Speedway race weekend looking for his second Camping World Truck Series victory at the track. He went to Victory Lane at the track Sept. 26, 2009, his first series-career win.

Tune-in to all of the action from Las Vegas Motor Speedway tonight 9 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1. Additional coverage can be found via the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM Channel 90.