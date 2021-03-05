Bucked Up to support Christian Eckes in Bucked Up 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The relationship between Eckes and Bucked Up was introduced by Bucked Up branded athlete Joe Graf Jr., who carries the Bucked Up colors in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, including this weekend at LVMS for tomorrow’s Alsco Uniforms 300.

Eckes and Graf Jr. have a long-time friendship and have been competitors for the past 11 years, including launching their careers in Bandolero cars at Bethel (N.Y.) Motor Speedway. Since then, both drivers have gone on to blossom in other arenas of Motorsports competition, including the ARCA Menards Series – where both have visited Victory Lane.

This weekend, their relationship once again comes full circle.

“We are thrilled to partner with Christian and ThorSport Racing tonight at Las Vegas Motor Speedway,” said Bucked Up co-founder Ryan Gardner. “Joe (Graf Jr.) and his family have always spoke very highly of Christian. When the opportunity was presented to have our name on a truck in a race that we are supporting, it was a no-brainer.”

Eckes will make his second Truck Series start of the season with ThorSport Racing. The Middletown, N.Y. native enters his fourth start at the 1.5-mile oval on the heels of a top-10 finish in the series’ most recent race at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course last month.

Eckes, 20, has two top-10 finishes in Sin City, including a track-best third after winning the pole in 2019.

“Really looking forward my first race with Bucked Up,” said Eckes. “Joe (Graf Jr.) and I have been friends for a long time and it’s pretty cool to both have the same sponsor at the same race track on the same weekend.

“I’m excited to be back in a ThorSport Racing truck this weekend and hope for a strong run in our No. 98 Protect The Harvest | Curb Records | Bucked Up Toyota Tundra.”

Graf Jr. who is off to a solid start in the Xfinity Series this year with SS GreenLight Racing, says he’s proud of Bucked Up’s expanded commitment to the sport.

“This is a great weekend for Bucked Up and I’m proud that Christian and I are a part of it,” he said.

“Everyone at Bucked Up has really put forth a strong effort to not only strengthen our partnership on the Xfinity side – but branch out in the sport of NASCAR where we collectively together can have an impact. It’s going to be a fun weekend in Las Vegas.”

Bucked Up announced this week that Buffalo Bills running back Antonio Williams will be the grand marshal for tonight’s race. Williams was announced in February as an investor in Graf Jr.’s program and has since become another member of the Bucked Up family.

For more information about Bucked Up and its range of products, visit buckedup.com .

The Bucked Up 200 (134 laps | 201 miles) is the third of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. The 40-truck field will take the green flag on Fri., Mar. 5, 2021, shortly after 6:00 p.m. (9:00 p.m. ET) with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.