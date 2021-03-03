John Hunter Nemechek - No. 4 Mobil 1 Tundra Camping World Trucks Las Vegas Preview

How important is it for you to come out this week and have a strong run on a 1.5-mile track to show that you are capable of competing for the win no matter the track style?

“Having strong runs on a superspeedway to start out the year at Daytona and then going to a road course and leading a bunch of laps with another strong run there to now a mile-and-a-half, I definitely feel like being able to show up to every different style racetrack is only going to help us know that we are going to be competitive every single week when we show up no matter what style track. With it being the first 1.5-mile race, I’m super excited about it. I really like Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Hopefully we can go get the job done.”

How does the racing at Vegas in trucks compare to the other 1.5-mile tracks?

“I feel like the racing at Las Vegas is very interesting. It almost races like a superspeedway with how big the runs are in the draft and everything else. Overall, it is still your typical 1.5-mile racetrack. It’s something that I really enjoy. I love being able to manipulate the air and move around. Vegas is another place where you can move from the bottom all the way to the top to run the fence. Hopefully we can get up there Friday night.”

Is it going to be any different this week racing against Kyle now having him as a teammate and also being your boss?