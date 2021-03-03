DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Advance: Las Vegas

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Toter Ford F-150

Deegan makes her third start of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) season in the No. 1 Toter Ford F-150 on Friday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS).

Deegan has two starts at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Dirt Track, located just outside the paved oval. In 2018, she started on the pole position and finished runner-up in the 102-lap event. In 2019, the California native started eighth and led the final lap en route to earn her first of two K&N Pro Series West victories that season.

LVMS is the first 1.5-mile track of the season for the NCWTS. The mile-and-a-half tracks are the bread-and-butter of the series schedule and Deegan has one previous Truck Series start on an intermediate track. In October of last year at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Deegan made her first career NCWTS start and finished 16th.

Two weeks ago at the Daytona Road Course, Deegan was in position to finish in the top-10 when contact on the last restart with another truck caused a tire to go down and relegated her to a 28th-place finish.

Veteran crew chief Mike Hillman Jr. has 23 wins in the NCWTS, including two at Las Vegas - Todd Bodine in September 2005 and Kyle Busch in March 2018.

Click here for Deegan's career statistics.

Deegan Quotes:

How much has your relationship with Ford helped you on the track?

“I'm so thankful for Ford and the resources they've given me. As a rookie driver in the Truck Series, I don't have a lot knowledge on how these trucks handle. I can do the best I can with watching film and things like that, but when it comes to getting time in the Ford Simulator, that has been a critical part of my development, without that, I would be nowhere near where I am now."

We hear a lot about the simulator, how realistic is it?

"It's crazy how realistic the simulator is. I go there with my engineer and crew chief and we put our race setups in there and it gives us the ability to test a lot of different things since we can't go to actual tracks to test. Having the simulator as a resource is a huge opportunity for me.”

Any hobbies outside of racing?

"Really, racing is my life so I keep busy with that. I have a YouTube channel and run my merchandise line and that takes up a lot of my time. I spend a lot of time at the shop to build relationships with the crew guys and getting to know them. I'm trying to further my career development and not get distracted with a bunch of other things."