Kyle Busch - No. 51 Cessna Tundra Camping World Trucks Las Vegas Preview

Are you looking forward to your five races in the Camping World Truck Series this year?

“Competing in the Truck Series in my own equipment is something I really enjoy doing, and as long as I’m allowed to race and my name is on the door, I’ll be running as many as I possibly can. Marcus (Lemonis) and all the folks at Camping World have really done a great job to promote the series over the years and have a lot of cool incentives on the line this year for the drivers and teams. Competition wise, the racing is as good as it has ever been -- it is not as easy as everyone thinks it is to go out there and win races on a consistent basis. This if our fifth year partnering with Textron Aviation and having the Cessna logo on the hood of my Tundra for my Truck Series races. It has been a really successful partnership -- we’ve been able to get them to victory lane multiple times in each of the first four seasons. Our goal this year is to go out there and be a perfect five for five like we were able to do a couple years ago.”

Talk about working with a new crew chief in trucks this year.