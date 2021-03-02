Hunter Nation Joins McAnally-Hilgemann Racing

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing has announced that Hunter Nation, a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting and promoting the right to hunt, will be the primary sponsor on their No. 19 Toyota Tundra for multiple races this season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

The MHR entry will carry the Hunter Nation branding beginning with the series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 5.

“We’re proud to announce that Hunter Nation will join the MHR team this season, beginning with the race at Las Vegas,” said team co-owner Bill McAnally. “The team is working hard to build on our success from 2020 and we look to be a strong contender this year. It will be great to have Hunter Nation be a part of our program and to have them on board at multiple events through the season.”

Derek Kraus – a 19-year-old from Stratford, Wisconsin – is in his second season of driving for MHR in the Camping World Truck Series. He had a remarkable rookie season last year, finishing 11th in the series championship standings and missing the playoffs by just one spot. He registered three top-five and 13 top-10 finishes in 23 starts, including a runner-up finish at Darlington Raceway and a fourth-place finish at Daytona International Speedway.

Kraus previously raced for three seasons with Bill McAnally Racing in the ARCA Menards Series West (NASCAR K&N Pro Series West), where he won the 2019 championship.

The Bucked Up 200 Camping World Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be televised live on Fox Sports 1 and will air on radio on the Motor Racing Network, on Friday, March 5, beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

Hunter Nation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and protecting America's hunting heritage. With a stated commitment to God, family, country and the outdoor lifestyle – Hunter Nation works to educate and engage hunters about policies aimed at ensuring that the right to hunt is passed down to the next generation. Learn more about the organization at HunterNation.org.

BMR PR