The One-Of-A-Kind, Ben & Pat’s Banana Pepper Sauce Joins Spencer Boyd Racing

NASCAR Driver, Spencer Boyd’s lunch just got kicked up a notch with today’s announcement of Ben & Pat’s Sauce Company, home of The Original Banana Pepper Sauce, being a primary sponsor of the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado. The “Fighting Banana Pepper” will make its debut at Nashville Superspeedway.



“You can go ahead and throw away those orange and red sauces you’ve been using,” smiles Spencer Boyd. “My fans know I only partner with companies whose products I believe in and Ben and Pat have created the perfect condiment! The thought of having a fighting banana pepper on my truck is not one that had crossed my mind prior to this partnership, but I have to say I’m looking forward to see what this truck is going to look like.”



The concept of a hot banana pepper sauce was born out of two friends love for banana pepper and bacon pizza. Ben Thayer and Pat Halloran, college buddies and basketball teammates at Bates College in Maine, experimented until their sauce formula was perfected. Sourced from farms from North Carolina to Florida, the hot banana peppers are the key to their Made In America goodness. .



“We buy our peppers from American farms and donate a portion of the proceeds of every bottle sold to the Folds of Honor Foundation, an organization that provides educational scholarships to the families of America’s fallen and disabled service members,” said Ben Thayer, Co-Founder of Ben & Pat’s Sauce Company. “We believe in supporting veterans and American made businesses. This is why we partnered with Spencer. As a NASCAR driver with an eagle as his logo, Spencer shares the same values that we hold in support of hard-working Americans.”



Pat Halloran, Co-Founder with Ben, said, “We are excited to partner with Spencer and connect our spicy sauce with passionate, hard-working NASCAR fans. We can’t wait to see what the truck is going to look like.”



The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series makes its return to Nashville for the first time since 2010 later this June. “I’m excited to get to this track,” said Boyd. “I think it suits my driving style and I’ve been practicing my guitar.”

Spencer Boyd Racing PR