John Hunter Nemechek Rebounds to Finish Third at Daytona

Under the break, Nemechek was told to take care of his Mobil 1 Tundra and to get in the free pass position as the No. 4 team believed more cautions would be imminent. Nemechek would restart the stage from the 35th position.

The break for the Mobil 1 team came on Lap 40 when the fourth caution of the night came. Nemechek was able to take the free pass. Under the caution, Nemechek was reassured that he had a fast Toyota Tundra when he was told that if he would have been on the lead lap, he would have worked his way up to the 14 th position from the back of the pack. Nemechek would restart at the rear of the field in the 26 th position.

After a couple of green flag laps before the fifth caution, Nemechek would restart from the 15 th position and be asked to make smart decisions.

In the restart coming out of the sixth caution period, Nemechek went through the grass entering Turn One. Nemechek would work his way up to the ninth position before the seventh caution came out on Lap 43. Because he went through the grass on the restart, the No. 4 crew made sure there was no grass on the grille of his Tundra.

On the restart on Lap 45, Nemechek worked the inside lane to work his way up to third before the eighth caution of the night on Lap 46. Nemechek was able to work his way to the second position before the ninth caution flew on Lap 49.

After the third attempt at NASCAR Overtime, Nemechek would finish the race in the third position.