Parker Chase’s Solid Truck Series Debut Ends with 23rd-Place Finish

In his maiden NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start, Parker Chase started 22nd, but had a fast Vertical Bridge Tundra and spent most of the event running inside the top 10. The 19-yeard old driver was running 10th with just nine laps remaining when he spun trying to avoid an accident in front of him.

With some damage to the right side of his Tundra and being stuck in the middle of the pack for each of the three attempts at NASCAR overtime, the Texas native was unable to recover and ended the night with a disappointing 23rd-place finish.