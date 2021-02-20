Parker Chase’s Solid Truck Series Debut Ends with 23rd-Place Finish

In his maiden NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start, Parker Chase started 22nd, but had a fast Vertical Bridge Tundra and spent most of the event running inside the top 10. The 19-yeard old driver was running 10th with just nine laps remaining when he spun trying to avoid an accident in front of him.
 
With some damage to the right side of his Tundra and being stuck in the middle of the pack for each of the three attempts at NASCAR overtime, the Texas native was unable to recover and ended the night with a disappointing 23rd-place finish.
 
Stage One Recap
 
  • Chase started in the 22nd position after a performance matrix based off the No. 51 team’s final ranking in the 2020 owner points standings, as well as his finishing positions and the fastest laps turned during the Camping World Truck Series’ previous race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. NASCAR deemed the race start to be under “wet” conditions.
  • At the first caution of the night, Chase worked his way up the seventh position. Under the caution, he radioed to his Vertical Bridge crew that his Tundra felt good but was experiencing a slight wheel hop in the international horseshoe. Crew chief Mardy Lindley summoned his driver to pit road for four tires and fuel. The team would remain on wet weather tires. Chase was busted for speeding on pit road and would restart at the tail of the field.
  • Chase would finish the stage in the 23rd position.
 
Stage Two Recap:
 
  • At the stage break, Lindley opted to keep his rookie driver on the racetrack. Chase would start the second stage from the 12th position.
  • As the track was starting to dry, Lindley summoned Chase to pit road under green flag conditions on Lap 21 to move back to the slick tires and fuel.
  • Because the third caution of the day came out one lap after Chase pitted and would be extended to the end of the stage, he would be scored in the 18th position.
 
Final Stage Recap:
 
  • Under the break, Lindley opted to bring the Vertical Bridge Tundra onto the pit lane to top off with fuel. Chase would start the final stage in the 16th position.
  • When the fourth caution flew on Lap 32, Chase worked his way up to the ninth position. He was asked to save fuel under caution and that he was running well. Lindley would keep his rookie driver out on the racetrack.
  • On Lap 35, Chase was involved in an incident at the frontstretch chicane when the field was checking up to avoid a previous spin. Chase would receive damage to the right front of his Tundra. Chase would pit for four tires, fuel and repair the damage to the Vertical Bridge Tundra. He would restart in the 30th position.
  • By the time the eighth caution flew on Lap 46, Chase worked his way up to the 16th position. The rookie driver was told that he would be good on fuel for the remainder of the event.
  • Chase was looking for a strong finish, but on the last lap of the race, the rookie driver spun on the last lap. He would be credited with a 23rd-place finish

