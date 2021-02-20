DGR NCWTS Race Recap: Daytona Road Course

NASCAR Truck Series News
Saturday, Feb 20 12
DGR NCWTS Race Recap: Daytona Road Course NK Photography Photo
 

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Monster Energy Ford F-150

Start: 23rd

Finish: 28th

  • In Stage 1, Deegan focused on working her way around the wet road course and pitted during the only caution throughout the stage. The California native received four fresh rain tires and completed the stage 27th.
  • The Ford driver began Stage 2 from 14th and was guided by crew chief Mike Hillman Jr. to “keep racing the racetrack.” Halfway through Stage 2, Deegan was in the 19th position. 
  • The Monster Energy driver finished Stage 2 in seventh to earn four bonus points.
  • During the Stage 2 break, Deegan pitted for fuel and four slick tires as the track conditions began to dry out. She began the final stage in 20th.
  • Under the lap-34 caution, Deegan visited pit road from 23rd for fuel, four tires and adjustments.
  • Throughout several late-race cautions and overtime, Deegan continued to work her way forward. On the final attempt at overtime, the David Gilliland Racing driver started from the 11th spot. 
  • Unfortunately, she experienced a flat tire with one lap to go and was relegated to a 28th-place finish. 
 

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150

Start: 33rd

Finish: 20th

  • Due to mechanical issues last week, the No. 15 had to start 33rd on the grid. At the first caution on lap eight, Gray was up to 21st and pitted for four new rain tires and fuel and would ultimately finish Stage 1 in 21st.
  • The team elected to stay out between stages and restarted 10th for stage two. A few laps into the stage, contact with another truck caused Gray to spin in the bus stop and fall to 18th. He managed to advance back up to 10th at the end of Stage 2 and earn one bonus point.
  • Crew Chief Shane Wilson called Gray down pit road for four slick tires and fuel for the final stage where they would restart 22nd. After a series of yellows throughout the last stage, Gray had charged his way up to 10th when a truck made contact with his left rear quarter panel and sent him into the wall bringing out a yellow with three laps to go.
  • He rejoined the field in 30th after making repairs and was able to bring the Ford Performance F-150 home in 20th.
 

Riley Herbst, No. 17 Factory Canopies/Lincoln Welders Ford F-150

Start: 25th

Finish: 5th

  • Halfway through Stage 1, Herbst was in the 20th spot. He went on to finish the stage in 10th.
  • Early in Stage 2, Herbst maintained a top-11 position and visited pit road under caution on lap 22 for four fresh tires and fuel. With different pit cycles to close the stage, Herbst completed Stage 2 in 20th. 
  • By lap 28 in the final stage, Herbst was second in the No. 17 Ford F-150.
  • Under caution with 14 laps to go, Herbst inherited the lead from the second position after the leader did maintain pace speed.
  • With several late-race cautions, the Las Vegas native maintained a top-five position and ultimately finished fifth in only his ninth Truck Series start.

DGR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Ben Rhodes wins first two races of NASCAR Camping World Truck season Kraus Charges To 7th-Place Finish At Daytona »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top