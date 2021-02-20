DGR NCWTS Race Recap: Daytona Road Course

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150 Start: 33rd Finish: 20th Due to mechanical issues last week, the No. 15 had to start 33rd on the grid. At the first caution on lap eight, Gray was up to 21st and pitted for four new rain tires and fuel and would ultimately finish Stage 1 in 21st.

The team elected to stay out between stages and restarted 10th for stage two. A few laps into the stage, contact with another truck caused Gray to spin in the bus stop and fall to 18th. He managed to advance back up to 10th at the end of Stage 2 and earn one bonus point.

Crew Chief Shane Wilson called Gray down pit road for four slick tires and fuel for the final stage where they would restart 22nd. After a series of yellows throughout the last stage, Gray had charged his way up to 10th when a truck made contact with his left rear quarter panel and sent him into the wall bringing out a yellow with three laps to go.

He rejoined the field in 30th after making repairs and was able to bring the Ford Performance F-150 home in 20th.