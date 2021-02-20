DGR NCWTS Race Recap: Daytona Road Course

|
Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Monster Energy Ford F-150
Start: 23rd
Finish: 28th
- In Stage 1, Deegan focused on working her way around the wet road course and pitted during the only caution throughout the stage. The California native received four fresh rain tires and completed the stage 27th.
- The Ford driver began Stage 2 from 14th and was guided by crew chief Mike Hillman Jr. to “keep racing the racetrack.” Halfway through Stage 2, Deegan was in the 19th position.
- The Monster Energy driver finished Stage 2 in seventh to earn four bonus points.
- During the Stage 2 break, Deegan pitted for fuel and four slick tires as the track conditions began to dry out. She began the final stage in 20th.
- Under the lap-34 caution, Deegan visited pit road from 23rd for fuel, four tires and adjustments.
- Throughout several late-race cautions and overtime, Deegan continued to work her way forward. On the final attempt at overtime, the David Gilliland Racing driver started from the 11th spot.
- Unfortunately, she experienced a flat tire with one lap to go and was relegated to a 28th-place finish.