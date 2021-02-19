Young’s Motorsports BrakeBest Brake Pads 159 Team Preview

|
|
|
No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:
Driver: Spencer Boyd
Primary Partner(s): Credit MRI
Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado
Crew Chief: Joe Lax
2021 Driver Points Position: 20th
2021 Owner Points Position: 26th
BrakeBest Brake Pads 159 Starting Position: 10th (Based on event formula)
Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 05
Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies
Notes of Interest:
Daytona Road Course Return: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd will make his second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course on Feb. 19, 2021.
Last August, the former Truck Series winner improved seven spots from his 24th place qualifying position to finish 17th and on the lead lap in his No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado.
Daytona International Speedway Race Recap: When the white flag waved last Friday night in the NextEra Energy Resources 250 at Daytona, Spencer Boyd appeared all but assured a top-10 finish, but as the trucks came screaming towards the start | finish line, chaos ensued with a multi-truck accident that collected Boyd and teammate Kris Wright seconds before the checkered flag.
Boyd’s battered No. 20 American Pavement | Raised On Blacktop Chevrolet claimed 13th after starting 24th.
Fix Now, Pay Later: This weekend at Daytona, Boyd’s No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado will adorn the primary colors of Credit MRI.
For more than a decade Credit MRI has delivered professional credit repair services with its industry-first and only 30 DAY NO FEE GUARANTEE. Simply put if they do not deliver results then you pay nothing.
Whether you are looking to purchase a home, car, RV, jet ski, motorcycle, or simply looking to improve your credit score to lower your current interest rates, Credit MRI is your one stop credit repair partner.
Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.
In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.
Truck Series Rundown: In five years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 48 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and two top-10 finishes and a championship best of 17th in 2019.
Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).
For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).
Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quotes:
On Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course: “I am excited for the road course. I grew up racing road courses and look forward to getting back for round two at Daytona this weekend.”
On Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway: “My guys brought a great truck to Daytona and we fought in the top-10 coming to the checkered flag. It was an unfortunate outcome, but we put ourselves in position to be at the front when it counted.”
On Partnering With Credit MRI: “I used to sell cars back in my part-time NASCAR days. “I would see many hard-working people unable to get approved for a car because of simple strikes on their credit reports.
“Credit MRI is helping those folks, without charging them upfront, navigate the confusing path of credit recovery. Anything that helps hard-working Americans is high on my list!”
Race Information:
The BrakeBest Brake Pads 159 (44 laps | 158.85 miles) is the second of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. The 40-truck field will take the green flag on Fri., Feb. 19, 2021, shortly after 7:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.
Young's Motorsports PR