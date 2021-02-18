ThorSport Racing Supports Protect The Harvest

ThorSport Racing to show its support of Protect The Harvest this weekend at Daytona as the non-profit organization will be represented on the No. 98 Toyota Tundra driven by Christian Eckes.

“Protect The Harvest is grateful to have ThorSport behind our mission and we cannot thank them enough for all they are doing to promote American agriculture. Their support will help us reach out and educate a wider audience about animal agriculture and property rights and how they can get involved,” said Theresa Lucas McMahan, Board Secretary.

Protect The Harvest’s mission is to inform and educate Americans about the activities of animal extremist group, anti-agricultural groups, and other non-governmental organizations that threaten agricultural, animal welfare, our traditions and way of life.

Catch the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series BrakeBest Select 159 from the Daytona Road Course, Friday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1, Motor Racing Network (MRN), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.