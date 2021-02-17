DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Advance: Daytona Road Course

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Monster Energy Ford F-150
- Deegan makes her second start of the season in the No. 1 Monster Energy Ford F-150 on Friday night at the 14-turn Daytona Road Course. The young driver will start in the 23rd position.
- Deegan has one career start on the NASCAR Daytona Road Course layout. Last year, she competed on the road course in the ARCA Series. After starting seventh, Deegan completed all 28 possible laps and finished sixth.
- Last weekend at the Daytona superspeedway, the 19-year-old started in the ninth position and ran as high as the top-five before a late-race spin put her three laps down in the event and ultimately finished 24th.
- The Ford driver has one start on the sports car road course at Daytona in the IMSA Series. In January 2020, Deegan was paired with fellow Ford driver Chase Briscoe. The duo raced the No. 22 Ford Mustang GT4 in a four hour event leading into the annual Rolex 24.
- Click here for Deegan's career statistics.
Deegan on Daytona:
How was your first Truck Series start at Daytona last weekend?
“Daytona was so much fun. Being able to race there is such a blessing and not many drivers get to say that they've raced at Daytona in their lifetime. There's a lot of drivers out there that have a goal of just getting the opportunity to race at Daytona, so being able to race there was a cool experience."
You raced on the Daytona road course last year in the ARCA Series, do you think any of that will translate over to the Truck Series this weekend?
"Having done the race in ARCA on the road course is so helpful because it's not going to take as much time for me to learn the track. I'm going to be able to take more time to learn about the truck and work on the setup throughout the race. The ARCA race on the road course was a lot of fun, but it was a little bit wet because it was raining before the race. That will probably be the biggest difference in the track from ARCA to the trucks, a wet track versus a dry one. But if it rains before the truck race, I'll definitely have an idea of what it's going to feel like.”