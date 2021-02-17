DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Advance: Daytona Road Course

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150 Gray has one career start at the Daytona Road Course coming in 2020 when the iconic facility played host to all three national series on the 14-turn course for the first time in history. He brought the the No. 15 F-150 home with a 15th-place finish.

Last year's event marked the first ever start on a road course for the 21-year-old. His only previous road start came in the ARCA Menards Series East at Watkins Glen International in 2019 where he finished 11th.

The No. 15 Ford Performance team will look to complete their first competitive laps this weekend after a mechanical failure prior to taking the green flag kept them from turning a single lap at speed during the season opener on the superspeedway.

Click here for Gray's career statistics. Gray on Daytona: You have very limited road course racing experience. What were you able learn last year that will be key for this weekend? "The only road course race I had ever run before last year was at Watkins Glen in the ARCA car, so that was tough heading into this race last August. I would say the Daytona course is the most challenging one I have run, but it was also a lot fun. The biggest thing I learned was just to be patient and not abuse the tires. It looks like it might rain on Friday night and that is an element I have never experienced before, so we'll see how it goes." Riley Herbst, No. 17 Factory Canopies/Lincoln Welders Ford F-150 Riley Herbst has joined DGR for a one-race deal at the Daytona Road Course. Herbst competes full-time for Stewart-Haas Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and will look to gain valuable experience on the road course Friday evening.

The Las Vegas native will start 25th in Friday night's road course event.

The 21-year-old driver showed speed on the road courses in the Xfinity Series last season with a best finish of seventh at Daytona in August.

Herbst has eight career NCWTS starts dating back to 2018 with the most recent start coming at the Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 14, 2020. He has one top-five, three top-10s and one pole award during that span.

Click here for Herbst's career statistics. Herbst on Daytona: What are you hoping to learn/get out of driving the truck this weekend? "I’m hoping to get more repetition and to make my lap times better in preparation for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race. I’m excited for these extra laps on the Daytona road course since I’ve only been able to run it once so far in my career." It has been just over year since you’ve driven a truck. Any nerves? Especially since you’re going into this weekend without any practice? "I wouldn’t say nervous. I’m more excited to compete in the truck series which is so competitive. Since we don’t have practice, the truck race will be another chance for me to prepare for Saturday’s race and hopefully get a win for DGR."