Conor Daly Set to Return to Niece Motorsports at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Conor Daly will join Niece Motorsports in the third race of the season, teaming up with the organization for his second start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

“Ever since the checkered flag fell in Las Vegas last year I was bothering Cody about another chance to get in a truck,” said Daly. “I learned so much during my first experience in the Truck Series, I had to try and come back to put it to good use! Working with everyone at Niece was an incredible experience and I want to go out and be able to deliver for them. It will be a shame not to have Travis Pastrana out there to chase around, but I hope to be able to make him proud. A big thank you to Fatheadz Eyewear and Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts for coming back to support this effort!”

In Daly’s debut last season at the 1.5-mile track, without practice or qualifying, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES regular finished 18th.

“It was a blast to have Conor in the truck last year,” said Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw. “Conor genuinely loves racing, and it’s evident any time that you’re around him. I think he learned a lot last year in the truck and will be able to pick up where he left off. We are excited to have him again this year and are looking forward to a solid performance.”

Daly will race the No. 44 Chevrolet, with support from Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts and Fatheadz Eyewear.

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts is an authorized inTech Trailer, United, Featherlite, ATC, Legend, Alumitech, Haulmark, and EZ Go dealership serving the Warsaw, Indiana area. Elliott's Custom Trailers & Carts, values the opportunity to create a long-term relationship with customers, by giving the best customer service available.

Founded in early 2004 under the direction of Rico Elmore, Fatheadz Eyewear started with exclusively catering to men with heads too large to fit in standard width sunglasses comfortably. To solve this issue, Elmore created a product line with four oversized sunglasses available in varying colors. Fatheadz Eyewear has grown to encompass nine distinct lines of eyewear for both, men and women, specifically tailored to serve its client base. With hundreds of unique product offerings, the innovation continues to drive its customer centric business.

The Truck Series will take the green flag at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Silver State 200 on Friday, March 5 at 9 p.m. ET, airing live on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Niece Motorsports PR