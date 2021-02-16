Chandler Smith - No. 18 JBL Tundra Camping World Trucks Daytona Road Course Preview

How important was it for you and your team to get the season off to a good start?

“I feel like overall having good momentum going forward is pretty strong for us. We finished the race at Daytona. We had a really strong race. We led the most laps, so it is good momentum going into the road course.”

What are your expectations heading into the weekend?

“I feel like for us running the full season this year we want to come out of there finishing the race, having a solid points day, get the most experience and make the most of it.”

What do you think the differences between the ARCA car and Tundra will be on the road course?

“Last year when I race the ARCA car, in practice, we were OK and all. When it came to the race, it decided to rain, so I have experience in case it decides to rain. I feel like they are going to be two completely different animals. The ARCA car doesn’t break as good as the truck does. It’s two totally different race cars.”

How important is it to have JBL back on your Tundra this season?