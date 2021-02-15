Parker Chase to Pilot No. 51 Tundra in Two Road Course Events

“I’m really looking forward to making my NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Debut at the Daytona Road Course this week,” Chase said. “KBM is a race winning organization and I am hoping to put my experience at Daytona to good use in their equipment. I have been able to spend some time working with the guys in the shop in preparation for these events and we are ready to get started. Vertical Bridge and Tige Boats have come on board to support the effort and I am ready to represent them at Daytona and Circuit of the Americas.”

“Not being able to get any actual practice time prior to making his first Camping World Truck Series start isn’t an ideal situation for Parker, but he put the effort in to come to North Carolina a few weeks ago. We were able to get him some time on the Toyota Racing Simulator, and he was also able to do some live pit stop practice,” said Mardy Lindley, crew chief of the No. 51 Tundra team. “He’s got some experience on the Daytona Road Course the last few years, the ARCA Menards race last year where he ran inside the top five for a lot of the race before finishing 10th. We’re confident that he can have a solid run and be right in the mix for us on Friday, and then we will build on that at COTA when there will be practice and qualifying before that race.”