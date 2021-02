Under the break, Lindley kept his rookie driver on track to start the stage from the third position. Dollar was told prior to the stage going green to stay on his toes and keep doing what he had been doing.

At the sixth caution on Lap 62, Dollar radioed that he was still learning. Lindley brought the JBL Tundra to pit road, where the over-the-wall crew changed the right-side tires and added fuel.

After three caution periods, Dollar remained in the top five. On the 10 th caution flag of the evening, Dollar was running in the top five when the No. 25 slid down the track into the JBL Tundra causing Dollar to spin. The rookie driver was able to drive away. He would restart in the fifth position.

As the white flag flew on Lap 100, Dollar was in contention for the race win. By the time the field was exiting Turn 4, Dollar was running in the third position before he was clipped from behind and turned into the outside wall.

Dollar would be credited with a 10 th -place finish at Daytona .