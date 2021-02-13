DGR NCWTS Race Recap: Daytona I

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Monster Energy Ford F-150 Start: Ninth Finish: 24th In Stage 1, Deegan hugged the yellow line for most of the stage and ended it in 13th. She pitted during the stage break for fuel-only and a track-bar adjustment after reporting her Monster Energy Ford F-150 was loose on entry and snug on exit.

The 19-year-old started Stage 2 in sixth and closed it out in 26th after slipping back in the pack at the high-banked oval. Crew chief Mike Hillman Jr. told Deegan to stay out during the stage break.

When the green flag dropped on the final stage, Deegan took off from the seventh position in her Ford F-150.

Throughout several cautions in the final stage, the California native made a couple of pit stops for fuel and fresh tires, including on lap 74 after missing an accident in front of her. Deegan restarted 27th on lap 78.

With 19 laps to go, the Monster Energy driver spun and made contact with the inside wall causing left-front damage to her No. 1 machine. Deegan brought her F-150 down pit road for repairs.

The lengthy repairs put Deegan three laps down and she ultimately finished 24th.