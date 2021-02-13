Cut Tire Sidelines Kraus At Daytona

he night ended early for Derek Kraus as the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series opened its season at Daytona International Speedway with the NextEra Energy 250 on Friday.

A cut tire and contact with the wall left his McAnally-Hilgemann Racing No. 19 Shockwave / Gates Hydraulics NAPA Belts & Hoses Toyota Tundra sidelined on Lap 56, to finish 33rd.

It was a rough night from the beginning for the 19-year-old driver from Stratford, Wisc. Kraus was caught up in an incident at the drop of the green flag. He made a pit stop for repairs and started charging to the front after a restart on Lap 5. He got up to 12th, before finishing Stage 1 in 16th on Lap 20.

His night took another hit when he cut down a tire and spun into the infield on Lap 34. Kraus returned to competition, but another cut tire on Lap 52 put him into the wall and ended his race.

Derek Kraus – Thoughts about the race

It looks like you did everything you could to bounce back.

“It was a tough night, but no one gave up. We will move on and prepare for the road course race next week.”

BMR PR