Johnny Sauter Wins the Pole Award at Daytona

Johnny Sauter put down a 180.966 mph qualifying lap earning him the Cometic Gasket Pole Award for tonight's NextEra Energy 250 from Daytona International Speedway.

Grant Enfinger's No. 98 Champion Power Equipment / Curb Records Tundra will roll off from the third starting position.

Matt Crafton's No. 88 Menards / Mold Armor will start from the 14th position and Ben Rhodes' No. 99 Bombardier Tundra rolls off from the 23rd starting position.

Tune in to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season-opener NextEra Energy 250 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1, Motor Racing Network (MRN), and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.