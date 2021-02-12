ThorSport Welcomes Bombardier

ThorSport Racing recently announced its newest partner, Bombardier, who will be represented on the No. 99 Toyota Tundra of Ben Rhodes starting at Daytona International Speedway.

Bombardier is powered by a proud heritage and visionary innovation in the design, manufacturing and support of world-class business aircraft. Its industry-leading, comprehensive line of business jets is the largest of any original equipment manufacturer with three leading aircraft families – Learjet , Challenger and Glob al – enabling customers and operators to properly manage their evolving business priorities and travel requirements.

The Bombardier partnership will include primary truck livery, at-track activation, as well as social and digital presence throughout the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.

In addition to the on-track component, Bombardier and ThorSport will utilize opportunities at fixed-base operators (FBOs) that surround the NASCAR schedule to build brand awareness, demonstrate product capabilities, and entertain potential clients.

“Bombardier is pleased to partner with ThorSport Racing, and we look forward to showcasing our innovative family of business jets that are skillfully designed to offer an exceptionally smooth ride,” said Michael Anckner, Vice-president, Bombardier Sales, Learjet, Corporate Fleets and Specialized Aircraft. “We’re also thrilled to join millions of loyal fans as the exciting 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series gets underway. We wish Ben Rhodes and the ThorSport Racing team a great championship season.”