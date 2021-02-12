Spencer Davis Motorsports signs new sponsor for 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season

Spencer Davis Motorsports announced today that Candan Industries Pty Ltd., one of the biggest Australian manufacturers of lubricants has executed an agreement with their NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team promoting their INOX brand beginning with tonight’s season-opener NextEra Energy Resources 250 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.



INOX Supreme Lubricants will be featured on Davis’s No. 11 Toyota Tundra for the full 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.



INOX product range was first released in 1989 with the Original INOX MX3 Lubricant. The original MX3 product was in development stages for two years prior to release with testing and focus on creating the right product for the market.



The INOX product range continues to grow with 12 products on the market, each with its own many specialized qualities used in all different industries. All their products are tested and trialed before hitting the market to ensure the best of quality is maintained in the INOX name. INOX products are available at all major industrial, electrical, automotive, hardware, bearing and mining, marine, fishing and tackle outlets, plus many more locations.



A wholly owned Australian company Candan Industries is now exporting to over 25 countries including the United States of America, Canada, France, South Africa, New Zealand, Indonesia and Malaysia.



“Excited to have a long-time friendship turn into more for Daytona with INOX Supreme Lubricants,” said Davis. “It feels great going into 2021 with a new scheme and an awesome sponsor, can’t thank Angel and James at INOX enough for this opportunity and partnership with our small team.



“Looking forward to having them more on this year hopefully, thrilled to be a brand ambassador and represent them to the best of our ability. We use their products day to day on our race team and in our machines at our business. A quality product and amazing people helped to bring this all together.”



Davis, a native of Dawsonville, Ga. is poised to make his second NCWTS start at Daytona. He made his track debut at the “World Center of Racing” in 2018 finishing seventh in a truck fielded by Kyle Busch Motorsports.



The two-time ARCA Menards Series East winner ran a majority of the Truck Series schedule last season for his family-owned team and produced respectable results, including a season-high 12th at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway last February.



“Daytona is the glory of Motorsports and it is a very stacked field for this weekend, but I feel confident in our abilities to get the job done for INOX and all of our partners at Spencer Davis Motorsports,” added Davis.



“In 2018 it was about being smart and listening to your spotter and doing the best not to put yourself in a bad situation. I feel like we should have a lot of speed with our No. 11 INOX Supreme Lubricants Toyota Tundra and hope to showcase that on Friday night.”



Entering Daytona, Davis, 22, has 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts to his credit with a career-best finish of seventh at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in Feb. 2018, with additional top-10s at Texas Motor Speedway (June 2018) and Kentucky Speedway (July 2019).



The NextEra Energy Resources 250 (100 laps | 250 miles) is the first of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. Qualifying is set for race day, Fri., Feb. 12 beginning at 3:10 p.m. The field will take the green flag shortly after 7:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.



Spencer Davis Motorsports PR