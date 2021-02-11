Young’s Motorsports NextEra Energy Resources 250 Team Preview

|
No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:
Driver: Spencer Boyd
Primary Partner(s): Raised On Blacktop | American Pavement Specialists
Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado
Crew Chief: Joe Lax
2020 Driver Points Position: 20th | 2020 Owner Points Position: 26th
Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 2
Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies
Notes of Interest:
Welcome Back: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd will return to Young’s Motorsports for a third NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season aboard the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado with veteran crew chief Joe Lax calling the shots.
Daytona Facts: Creve Coeur, Mo. native Spencer Boyd will make his third career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Daytona on Friday night.
In his two previous starts, Boyd has a track-best fourth in February 2019 and overcame an early race tango to post a solid 19th place finish last year.
Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.
In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.
Truck Series Rundown: In four years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 47 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and two top-10 finishes and a championship best of 17th in 2019.
Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).
For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).
Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quotes:
On Daytona (Fla.) international Speedway: “I always look forward to superspeedways, so Daytona can’t get here quick enough. Ready to hit the pavement with Raised on Blacktop on the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado.”
On 2021 Truck Series Outlook: “With the expansion of Young’s Motorsports, I am really excited. We have a lot of great things going on and feel we are in the best spot as an organization going into 2021.”
Race Information:
The NextEra Energy Resources 250 (100 laps | 250 miles) is the first of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. Practice begins on Thurs, Feb. 11 from 5:35 p.m. – 6:25 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day, Fri., Feb. 12 beginning at 3:10 p.m. The field will take the green flag shortly after 7:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.
Youngs Motorsport PR