NCWTS: James Buescher Thankful for Opportunity With Niece Motorsports at Daytona

There will be a familiar face in Friday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series field at Daytona Int’l Speedway.

That familiar face will be James Buescher.

Buescher will join Niece Motorsports for the opener at Daytona piloting the No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado with sponsorship from FHE/GR Energy Services. Buescher, a former champion in the series in 2012, last competed in the truck series at Texas Motor Speedway with Niece Motorsports in 2020.

“I’m very thankful for another great opportunity for me to get behind the wheel of a Niece Motorsports Silverado, especially at Daytona,” said Buescher. “Being away from the sport for over five years heading to Texas last fall, I went in with realistic expectations. I was able to knock the rust off and accomplish my goals.”

For now, Friday’s NextEra Energy Resources 250 will be the only scheduled race for Buescher. The 30-year old enters the evening with 120 career Truck Series starts and six victories.

“I am looking forward to kicking the season off with a great team like Niece Motorsports and if all goes well, we’ll find ourselves fighting for the checkered flag with our FHE, GR Energy Services Chevy Silverado,” said Buescher.

In the NASCAR XFINITY Series opener at Daytona in 2012, racing for Turner Motorsports in the No. 30 Chevrolet, Buescher led only one lap to score his lone victory in NASCAR’s second-tier series.