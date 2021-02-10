DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Advance: Daytona International Speedway

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Monster Energy Ford F-150

Deegan’s No. 1 Monster Energy Ford F-150 will have owners points from last year’s No. 17 Truck Series entry.

The 19-year-old driver will have veteran crew chief Mike Hillman Jr. calling the shots from atop the pit box for her rookie Truck Series season. Additionally, spotter TJ Majors will be Deegan’s eyes in the sky for her first full-time season in the Truck Series.

The California native has one Truck Series start on her resume. In October of last year, she started 34th at Kansas Speedway and finished 16th. The result was the best finish by a female competitor in her first series start.

The Ford driver has one previous start at Daytona’s 2.5-mile high-banked oval. In 2020, she started seventh in the ARCA Menards Series and finished runner-up in the 80-lap event.

In preparation for the season, Deegan has spent several hours at the simulator, practicing pit stops and visiting the race shop.

Media Availability: Pending a top-15 finish at Daytona, Deegan will participate in a post-race Zoom media availability. Visit NASCARMedia.com for more info.

NASCARMedia.com Click here for Deegan's career statistics.

Deegan on her 2021 season:

Is there anything you can take from your ARCA and K&N experience over to the Truck Series?

“The ARCA and K&N cars are so different from the trucks, from what I learned at Kansas last year. I don’t even really know what to compare those cars to. The Kansas truck race last year was really beneficial to me going into this year. I learned how different the truck is going to drive from what I’m used to in ARCA and K&N. It was nice to get one race under my belt before this season starts.”

What are some goals and expectations you have for yourself going into this season?

"I think its more about earning respect on the track, earning the respect of other people in the garage instead of just having statistical goals. I'm sure it will be a big learning year for me and that I will have tough moments, but taking those moments and learning from them will be key."