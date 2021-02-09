GMS Racing Camping World Trucks Daytona Preview

Notes:

- Sheldon Creed returns for his third full-time season with GMS Racing. The 2020 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion earned five wins, nine top-five and 13 top-10 finishes and led 587 laps en route to his first title.

- The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers joins Creed as primary sponsor for Friday night's NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway.

- Creed and the No. 2 team will compete with chassis No. 053 this week in Daytona. Creed has competed with this chassis four times in his time with GMS and has two top-10 finishes and 53 laps led in those starts. This chassis has been to victory lane twice, including a win from the pole at Daytona in 2017.

- In addition to his two Camping World Trucks starts, Creed has one ARCA Menards series start at the track in 2018 where he led 35 laps en route to a third-place finish.

- Jeff Stankiewicz returns to crew chief for the No. 2 team this season.The 2020 championship winning crew chief reunited with Creed mid-season in 2019 after winning the 2018 ARCA Menards Series championship together. Stankiewicz has seven Camping World Trucks wins as a crew chief including five in 2020 en route to the series championship.

Quote:

"I'm ready for Daytona. I feel like we've always had fast trucks and we're always up front, but then disaster strikes in the last few laps for me. We're just going to try to stay out of trouble all night and give ourselves a shot at the end for a win."