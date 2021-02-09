Young’s Motorsports finalizes organizational changes for 2021 Truck Series season

Young’s Motorsports has tapped Eddie Troconis to serve as crew chief of the team’s flagship No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado to be driven this year by Rookie of the Year candidate Kris Wright.

Troconis arrives at Young’s Motorsports with a lengthy resume of NASCAR competition, including several years as a crew chief in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Additionally, Troconis brings an engineering background to the forefront which will be beneficial as the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization returns to a three-truck operation this season.

“I’m happy to be at Young’s Motorsports this season,” said Troconis. “I’ve known Tyler (Young) for several years, having the opportunity to interact with him at the race track and I’ve always admired his work ethic to keep Young’s Motorsports a competitive and successful NASCAR Camping World Truck Series operation.

“I am looking forward to getting to Daytona with Kris (Wright) next weekend and getting our season started off with some momentum, not only for our No. 02 team, but the other two teams too.”

Additionally, Young’s Motorsports announced last week that Ryan “Pickle” London will return to the team and serve as crew chief of the No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet driven by sophomore pilot Tate Fogleman.

London has prior leadership experience at Young’s Motorsports serving in the crew chief role of the No. 12 Young’s Motorsports truck during the second half of the 2019 NCWTS season.

With a flux of personnel changes during the off-season complete, Young’s Motorsports also successfully launched their ARCA Menards Series program which will make its series debut in the Feb. 13 running of the Lucas Oil 200 driven by General Tire.

The team announced recently that 19-time female United States Auto Club (USAC) winner Toni Breidinger will pilot the team’s No. 02 Chevrolet at the “World Center of Racing” in her fourth career ARCA Menards Series start, but first at Daytona’s 2.5-mile-high banks.

London will call the shots for 21-year-old Breidinger.

“It is shaping up to be a very fun year at Young’s Motorsports,” said team principal Tyler Young. “With that fun though comes responsibility and dedication and I believe the people that we have put in place from top to bottom will allow us to have a competitive season in both the ARCA Menards Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

“Eddie brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership and will be influential in helping build a successful brigade with Pickle and Joe (Lax, crew chief of the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet). Hopefully, Daytona treats us well and will be a sign of what is to come for our teams this year.”

The NextEra Energy Resources 250 (100 laps | 250 miles) is the first of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. Practice begins on Thurs, Feb. 11 from 5:35 p.m. – 6:25 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day, Fri., Feb. 12 beginning at 3:10 p.m. The field will take the green flag shortly after 7:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.

The Lucas Oil 200 driven by General Tire (80 laps | 200 miles) is the first of 20 races on the 2021 ARCA Menards Series schedule. Practice begins Fri., Feb. 12 with a one-hour session from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Group qualifying is set for race day, Sat., Feb. 13 at 8:30 a.m. The season-opener for the 69 th consecutive ARCA season is set to take the green flag shortly after 1:30 p.m. The event will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), while ARCARacing.com will stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire weekend festivities.

