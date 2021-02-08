Speedco returns to Front Row Motorsports in search of back-to-back playoff berths

Speedco, a national network of service locations for the trucking industry, will rejoin Todd Gilliland for the second consecutive year as a primary partner aboard the No. 38 Ford F-150. Speedco will be the primary partner for a total of eight races throughout the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season, while also serving as a season-long associate partner.

The nation’s largest preventive maintenance and total truck care network will be the primary partner for Gilliland in the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season opener on Feb. 12 at the Daytona International Speedway, as well as for both races at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 7 and Sept. 26; the Bristol dirt race on March 28; the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) on May 23; the Bristol night race on Sept. 18; the Talladega Superspeedway race on Oct. 3 and the Martinsville Speedway race on Oct. 31.

The partnership with Front Row Motorsports and Todd Gilliland gives Speedco’s parent company, Love’s Travel Stops, multiple opportunities to capture the checkered flag at the Daytona International Speedway as Love’s will be the primary partner of Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Ford Mustang in the 63 rd running of the Daytona 500.

Speedco has been part of the Love’s Family of Companies since 2017. Love’s has over 400 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations, and provides oil changes, preventive maintenance, inspection services and tire offerings for commercial truck drivers. The network has more than 1,500 maintenance bays and the most comprehensive, roadside coverage in the country.

“In racing, timing is everything,” said Front Row Motorsports Owner, Bob Jenkins. “There’s a profound importance that we put on getting our race haulers to the track on time each week and it’s a big relief to know that the Love’s Truck Care and Speedco roadside technicians are always there to help us out whenever we might need it.”

In 2020, Gilliland secured his first NASCAR Truck Series playoff berth and would go on to close out the season 10th in the overall points standings, with a total of six top-10 and two top-5 finishes.

“It’s really special to be partnered with Speedco for the second year in a row,” said Gilliland. “Last season, we shared success right out of the gate with a top-10 finish in our first race together, before going on to make the Truck Series playoffs. I’m eager to pick up right where we left off and continue to deliver more successful results for Speedco this season.”

The No. 38 Speedco Ford F-150 will first hit the track for practice on Thursday, Feb. 11, at 5:30 p.m. ET, airing live on FS1. The NextEra Energy 250 is scheduled to run on Friday, Feb. 12, at 7:30 p.m. ET and will also air live on FS1.

For more information about Speedco, please visit loves.com . You can also follow Speedco on social media: Twitter at @SpeedcoPM , Facebook at @SpeedcoPM and Instagram at @Speedcopm .

FRM PR