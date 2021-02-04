Thorsport Racing partners with Toyota Racing

ThorSport Racing announces today its partnership with Toyota Racing for the upcoming 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season and beyond.

The 2016 Camping World Truck Series Champion, Johnny Sauter is set to pilot the No. 13 Toyota Tundra with returning partner Sakar International and its brand Vivitar. Crew chief will be Joe Shear Jr.

Three-time series champion Matt Crafton returns to the No. 88 Toyota with long-time partner Menards along with vendor partners, Ideal Door, ZEP, Slim Jim, Flex Seal, Hormel Black Label Bacon, Denali Aire, Mold Armor, Great Lakes Flooring, Jack Links, Chi-Chi’s, and Oklahoma Joes. Carl Joiner Jr. will lead the team as crew chief.

The No. 98 Toyota team will be split between the 2019 Regular Season Champion Grant Enfinger with Champion Power Equipment onboard, and a new face at ThorSport Racing, Christian Eckes.

Eckes joins the ThorSport stable as he is tentatively set to run 10 races in the No. 98 with his first race to be at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course. The team will be led by Jeriod Prince as he moves into crew chief position from the No. 88 truck chief role.

Ben Rhodes is back behind the wheel of the No. 99 Toyota as he welcomes a new partner, Bombardier. Rich Lushes has taken over as crew chief following his move from the No. 13 truck chief position.

Thorsport PR