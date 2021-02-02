‘Blackjack’ Brian Brown Named a Rowdy Energy Athlete for 2021 Season

Rowdy Energy, the enhanced hydration formula energy drink created by two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, announced today that acclaimed Sprint Car driver ‘Blackjack’ Brian Brown has been added to the Rowdy Energy Athlete roster for the 2021 season.

Brown is the owner/driver for Brian Brown Racing, based out of Grain Valley, Mo., which fields the No. 21 Winged Sprint Car in multiple series across the county. “Blackjack” boasts an impressive resume, currently totaling 185 career victories at the numerous tracks he has competed at, as well as four track championships at famed Knoxville (Iowa) Speedway.

“As Rowdy Energy continues to expand its distribution channels across the country, adding an established grassroots dirt racer as a company ambassador will be a great way to increase our brand awareness as Brian is scheduled to compete in nearly 100 Sprint Car races across 15 states this season,” Busch said. “Whether its drivers and teams traveling state-to-state following their rigorous schedule, track staffs working long hours to prepare to put on their event, or fans attending a week-night show and then having to work the next day, the dirt racing community is a market that can definitely benefit from our better-for-you product. Partnering with a driver that has over 180 wins will be a great way to get our name in front of that market and have them wanting to try one of our seven great tasting flavors.”

“I am honored and excited to become a Rowdy Athlete,” Brown said. “Kyle and the Rowdy Energy Brand are known for winning and I hope to carry on that tradition. Rowdy Energy helped me stay hydrated and focused during my pre-season training and I know that having a supply of the product on hand will keep everyone at Brian Brown Racing energized as we travel the country this year. I look forward to sharing a Rowdy Energy with fans and racing enthusiasts at every stop along the way. I am ready to GET ROWDY!”