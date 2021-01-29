AM Racing set to return to NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2021

AM Racing confirmed today they will return to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) this season with Austin Wayne Self as the driver of the team’s No. 22 Chevrolet Silverado beginning with the season-opening NextEra Energy Resources 250 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 12, 2021.
The team will continue to be housed out of its 30,000 square foot facility in Statesville located off Interstate 40 East.
Ahead of the team’s fifth season of Truck Series competition, Ryan Salomon will return as crew chief for the 2021 season.
Salomon joined the team last fall in the 20th race of the season and contributed to Self earning two top-10 finishes in two of the final four races in 2020.
“I’m excited about the 2021 season,” said Self. “It’s been a very productive offseason for our group and with some huge momentum at the end of last season, I think everyone is looking forward to getting the new year going and seeing what kind of results we can deliver.”
The 2014 ARCA Menards Series Rookie of the Year also had a busy offseason personally.
In December, Self married longtime girlfriend Jennifer Anderson, sister of fellow NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson.
During the winter, AM Racing also absorbed Win-Tron Racing, the ARCA Menards Series team owned by AM Racing general manager Kevin Cywinski. Combining the two entities has always been part of a long-term development strategy.
“There is a lot of good things happening at AM Racing,” offered Cywinski. “With the changes we made during the offseason personnel-wise, as well as solidifying our infrastructure, we believe that the upcoming season will be our best yet.
“AM Racing looks forward to Daytona in both the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with Howie DiSavino III and Austin Wayne Self.”
AM Racing also announced that marketing partners GO TEXAN, AM Technical Solutions, Don’t mess with Texas, AIRBOX Air Purifier, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle, and Kreuz Market will continue their relationship with the team this season.
GO TEXAN and AM Technical Solutions will support Self’s sixth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Daytona, the site of his runner-up performance at the “World Center of Racing” in 2017.
“I’m appreciative of the opportunity to continue to lead AM Racing as crew chief with Austin Wayne Self,” sounded Salomon. “I think we surprised a few people with our performances at the end of the year and that has only given us the motivation and desire to make sure we continue that in 2021.”
The NextEra Energy Resources 250 (100 laps | 250 miles) is the first of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. Practice begins on Thurs, Feb. 11 from 5:35 p.m. – 6:25 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day, Fri., Feb. 12 beginning at 3:10 p.m. The field will take the green flag shortly after 7:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.
