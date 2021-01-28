Drew Dollar to Compete in Eight Races in the No. 51 Tundra

“It’s an amazing opportunity to be taking the next step in my career running a part-time schedule in the Camping World Truck Series this year with Kyle Busch Motorsports and Toyota,” Dollar said. “I have a lot of hard work ahead of me learning a new series and driving a Tundra for the first time, but I’ll be surrounded by some of the best people in the industry. I look forward to the challenge. Thank you to all of my partners for supporting me and making this opportunity possible.”

“We’ve put an eight-race schedule together for Drew this year that will allow him to continue his development as a driver as he makes his first venture into the Camping World Truck Series,” Busch said. “Drew’s schedule includes several tracks where he was successful in the ARCA Menards Series last year, including Talladega where he won and Daytona where he finished third. We felt it was important to have him in the truck for stretches of races to give him consistent seat time and help the communication between him and Mardy Lindley. As a former driver himself, Mardy has been a great mentor to several young drivers in recent years, and we’re looking forward to seeing what he and Drew can do together this year.”