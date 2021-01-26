CircleBDiecast.com Partners with Brett Moffitt, Niece Motorsports at Daytona and Talladega

CircleBDiecast.com will serve as the primary partner for Brett Moffitt to kick off the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season at Daytona International Speedway. In addition, the diecast retailer will adorn Moffitt’s No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado at Talladega Superspeedway later this season.

“Everyone at Circle B Diecast and Plan B Sales have been so supportive of my career,” said Moffitt. “I’m excited to start off the new year at Niece Motorsports with a familiar sponsor on our Chevrolet. I know it is a cliché to say that everyone in the shop has been working hard and is excited to get the season started, but it’s true. I’ve been able to spend a lot of time with the team this offseason and we are all ready to get rolling and see this CircleBDiecast.com truck on the track.”

Plan B Sales was founded in 2010 with the goal of bringing service to dealers that carry licensed motorsports product. Plan B Sales started as a Lionel diecast and Chase Authentics apparel distributor. Over the last few years Plan B Sales has grown to be the largest account for Lionel servicing the motorsports market and has expanded product offerings.

Plan B Sales has quickly become the choice of dealers for a stocking one-stop distributor. Its product offering also includes Auto World, Greenlight Collectibles, BrandArt and are the exclusive distributor for University of Racing product lines.

In September of 2020, Plan B Sales decided to split its wholesale and retail business into two different websites to better serve each segment of customers, effectively launching CircleBDiecast.com.

“All of us at Plan B Sales and CircleBDiecast.com have enjoyed working with Brett and Niece Motorsports separately for the past two seasons,” said CircleBDiecast.com Owner Brent Powell. “It’s a perfect fit for us with Brett and Niece together this season. We’re eager to get the season rolling and can’t wait to see the CircleBDiecast.com truck in Daytona.”

The No. 45 CircleBDiecast.com Chevrolet will also race at Talladega in October, with a unique opportunity for fan involvement. More details will be announced closer to the race.

“We’ve been fortunate enough to work with the folks at Circle B Diecast and Plan B Sales and are excited to see that continue into this season,” said General Manager Cody Efaw. “We’re ready to get the season started with Brett, Carson and Ryan. We’re looking forward to a strong season from all three.”

Moffitt, the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Champion and 2015 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year, has 12 wins, three poles and 39 top-five finishes in 82 career NCWTS starts.

In addition, the Iowa-native has 46 top-10 finishes and has led a total of 1,190 laps in his three seasons of full time NCWTS competition.

The 2021 NCWTS season will kick off at Daytona International Speedway with the NextEra Energy 250 on Friday, February 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FoxSports1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Niece Motorsports PR