Spencer Boyd Adds Credit Repair Company, Credit MRI, to 2021 Sponsor Lineup

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver, Spencer Boyd, announced today that Credit MRI will be a primary sponsor for several races in 2021. The credit repair company is well known for their “Fix Now, Pay Later” approach to helping people restore their credit score.



“I used to sell cars back in my part-time NASCAR days,” said Spencer Boyd. “I would see many hard working people unable to get approved for a car because of simple strikes on their credit reports. Credit MRI is helping those folks, without charging them upfront, navigate the confusing path of credit recovery. Anything that helps hard-working Americans is high on my list!”



For more than a decade Credit MRI has delivered professional credit repair services.



Credit MRI remarked on the partnership in a prepared statement, “We know NASCAR fans are hard-working Americans. We wanted to partner with Spencer (Boyd) because he is well-known as the hardest working NASCAR driver out there. He is a spokesperson for blue-collar workers and we want to be a part of his career. Credit MRI is very much looking forward to being a part of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with Spencer Boyd.”



The No. 20 Credit MRI Chevrolet Silverado with its neon green logo will make its debut at the world famous Daytona International Speedway Road Course. Boyd, in his third year with Young’s Motorsports, finished 17th in the inaugural NASCAR race at Daytona’s Road Course in 2020. Boyd remarked, “We went there last year having never run the RC, but I had a blast and look to improve on our finish with Credit MRI on board.” Credit MRI will also be on board at Las Vegas and future races that will be announced at a later date.



Credit MRI will also be on board at Las Vegas and future races that will be announced at a later date.

Spencer Boyd PR