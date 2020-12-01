Young’s Motorsports Extends Spencer Boyd Contract for Third Season

Young’s Motorsports announced today that they have extended Spencer Boyd’s contract through the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season. Boyd will again pilot the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado and is the first of the team’s driver announcements.

Principal and former driver for Young’s Motorsports, Tyler Young, commented on the relationship with Boyd, “Spencer has driven our trucks more than anyone besides me. We’re proud to have such a reliable driver on our team and in our family. Our organization continues to build on our experiences together and Spencer is an integral part of our growth strategy.”

Spencer Boyd has competed in all three of NASCAR’s top national touring series. With 91 starts under his belt, he looks to build on a top 20 finish in driver points in 2020.

“It’s my home,” said Boyd of Young’s Motorsports. “Looking back at the past year, it’s amazing we all got through it, but that’s what families do. They persevere. All of us in NASCAR are family, but the family we have at Young’s (Motorsports) is very tight. We are growing. We are getting better. We are a team that shouldn’t be overlooked in 2021.”

The team is dedicating two logo locations on the No. 20 for veteran-owned businesses and local & small businesses. “It has been a tough year for small and local businesses,” said Tyler Young. “Spencer and I got together and decided we should highlight businesses that are near and dear to our hearts in an effort to help them survive the circumstances we are in. We already have a number of partners signed up for these spots and are looking forward to expanding our family with this great new schedule NASCAR has set for us.”

On the heels of the historic 2020 season the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season, NASCAR announced their most exciting schedule to date. With new tracks like Knoxville in Iowa and Circuit of the Americas in Austin, TX as well as a dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway, the 2021 season will be highly anticipated. Boyd stated his excitement simply by saying, “I’m pumped!”

Young's Motorsports PR