Ryan Truex Joins Niece Motorsports Full Time in 2021

After competing in a partial schedule during the 2020 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season (NCWTS), Ryan Truex will pilot the No. 40 Marquis Spas Chevrolet Silverado for Niece Motorsports for the full 2021 schedule.

“Last season was really a learning year for me with this team,” said Truex. “I feel like we learned a ton every week. We adjusted to working with no track time prior to racing, and I feel like we made our equipment better throughout the course of the year. I am excited about the continuity we will be able to build, competing week in and week out. I’m thankful to Marquis Spas for their support this season and as we move into next season.”

The Mayetta, N.J. native competed in nine races with Niece Motorsports throughout the 2020 season, with his best finish of 12th coming at both Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway.

Truex, who ran full time in the NCWTS in 2017, has two poles, 10 top-five finishes and 19 top-10 finishes in 51 starts in the series. In addition to his experience behind the wheel in the Truck Series, Truex has 78 starts in the NASCAR XFINITY Series and 26 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series to his credit.

“We’re excited to bring Ryan full time next season,” said General Manager Cody Efaw. “As a team, we are really excited about how our program is shaping up for next season. We are working hard collectively to make our equipment the best it can be. We are thankful for the support of great partners like Marquis and Chevrolet. We look forward to contending for wins next year with Ryan.”

Marquis, an employee-owned company founded in 1980, offers creative and innovative designs that provide the ultimate soaking experience, cost less to operate, and require the least amount of maintenance. Marquis spas are designed with cutting-edge features for supreme comfort and long-lasting enjoyment. Marquis is proud to craft a spa designed to enhance health and well-being.

Last week NASCAR announced the 2021 NCWTS schedule, with highlights including the addition of Circuit of the Americas, Nashville Superspeedway, Knoxville Raceway and Watkins Glen International.

The 2021 NCWTS season will kick off at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 12.

Niece Motorsports PR