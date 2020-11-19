2021 Schedule Set for NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

NASCAR today announced the 2021 schedule for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™. The schedule is highlighted by trips to traditional and new tracks alike, including a new battle in the dirt at an iconic NASCAR track, and a second dirt contest at another storied – yet brand-new – venue.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series’ first dirt affair will take place at Bristol Motor Speedway (March 27), joining the NASCAR Cup Series for an action-packed weekend on the short track’s return to dirt.

Then, on July 9, trucks will roll into Knoxville Raceway for what will be a highly anticipated contest on one of the most storied tracks in the country. Located in Knoxville, Iowa, Knoxville Raceway hosted its first race in 1901, but is best known for a long, rich history of Sprint Car racing. When the Camping World Truck Series hits the dirt surface in the Hawkeye State, it will mark the first time a NASCAR national series has competed at Knoxville.

“The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series provides some of the most intense and entertaining competition in all of racing,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR vice president of racing development. “The 2021 iteration of the schedule will build upon that intensity through a wide variety of long-tenured race tracks and new venues like Knoxville Raceway. The variety of disciplines will increase the demand on drivers and culminate with a truly battle-tested champion at Phoenix.”

The Camping World Truck Series will kick off 16 national series tripleheader weekends in 2021, including at Circuit of the Americas (May 22) and Nashville Superspeedway (June 18). In addition, the Camping World Truck Series will return to fan-favorite Watkins Glen International for the first time since 2000 on Aug. 7.

The series will also share the stage with the NASCAR Cup Series on Saturday, June 26 in Pocono as all three national series take part in the NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader weekend at the Tricky Triangle.

As was originally scheduled in 2020 prior to the pandemic, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway will return to host the start of the Playoffs (August 20). Two historic short tracks will determine which drivers continue their Playoffs run, as Bristol Motor Speedway (Sept. 16) trims the field to eight and Martinsville Speedway (Oct. 30) decides which four drivers will race for a championship at Phoenix Raceway (Nov. 5).

Broadcast times and networks for all three national series will be announced at a later date.

Below is the full 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule (Playoff races in bold font):

2021 NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES SCHEDULE

Date Race / Track Friday, February 12 Daytona Friday, February 19 Homestead-Miami Friday, March 5 Las Vegas Saturday, March 20 Atlanta Saturday, March 27 Bristol Dirt Saturday, April 17 Richmond Saturday, May 1 Kansas Friday, May 7 Darlington Saturday, May 22 COTA Friday, May 28 Charlotte Saturday, June 12 Texas Friday, June 18 Nashville Superspeedway Saturday, June 26 Pocono Friday, July 9 Knoxville Saturday, August 7 Watkins Glen Friday, August 20 Gateway Sunday, September 5 Canadian Tire Thursday, September 16 Bristol Friday, September 24 Las Vegas Saturday, October 2 Talladega Saturday, October 30 Martinsville Friday, November 5 Phoenix

NASCAR PR