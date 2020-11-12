"Brett Moffitt will not be returning to GMS Racing for the 2021 season. We can't thank Moffitt enough for his commitment to GMS over the past two years. We wish him the best of luck at Our Motorsports next year." - Mike Beam, President of GMS Racing
GMS Racing Statement - Brett Moffitt
Speedway Digest Staff Thursday, Nov 12 21
Speedway Digest Staff
