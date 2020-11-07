Electrical Issue Cuts Short Solid Run By Kraus

A solid performance by Derek Kraus and the McAnally-Hilgemann Racing team in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series season finale at Phoenix Raceway on Friday night was derailed by an electrical issue late in the race.

An extended pit stop to deal with the problem led to the series rookie finishing 24th in the No. 19 Gates Hydraulics/NAPA Belts & Hoses Toyota Tundra.

Kraus, who was in 17th midway through the event, was gaining ground in the final stage of the race. He was up to 14th on a Lap 98 restart and was 11th when a caution came out on Lap 104. During a subsequent pit stop, his engine cut off for an unknown reason.

MHR crewmembers thrashed to find the problem. They were eventually able to get the engine to refire, so Kraus could return to competition – but lost three laps in the process. He was listed in 27th when he returned to action, but was able to gain a few spots in the closing laps and finish 24th.

The Phoenix race concluded a great rookie season for Kraus and the first-year MHR team in the truck series. They finished 11th in the championship standings and recorded three top-five and 13 top-10 finishes in 23 starts, including a runner-up finish at Darlington Raceway and a fourth-place finish at Daytona International Speedway.

