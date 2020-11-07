After the last 150 miles of the season came to a close at Phoenix Raceway, it was ultimately Sheldon Creed that took home both the checkered flag and the 2020 Truck Series championship title. His win marked him above the other round of 4 drivers and allowed him to collect his first championship. Additionally, the win at Phoenix marked Creed’s fifth win of the season. Of the other playoff drivers, Zane Smith had the second best finish in second. Meanwhile, Brett Moffitt finished tenth, and Grant Enfinger crossed the finish line in thirteenth.

“I thought my teammate was gonna win the championship, and we were going to run third. We made a good strategy call. I nailed the restart right there. I just drove into second as hard as I could. I wanted this so bad. I drove as hard as I could, and I knew if I did that I would have a shot,” Creed said of the championship title.

The race began with 150 laps to determine a champion. Round of 4 driver Grant Enfinger started from the pole position to initiate the race. However, Zane Smith stole the lead from him early on and later collected the stage one win on lap 45.

Stage two of the race remained caution free. As the stage came to a close on lap 90, Brett Moffitt took the stage win.

The first incident-related yellow flag of the evening emerged for 17-year-old Carson Hocevar with 46 laps to go. The last caution of the event manifested itself for Dawson Cram on lap 147. This caution caused the race to go into NASCAR overtime.

Though it was Creed that seized the win in overtime, it was notable that Chandler Smith, Christian Eckes, and Rapheal Lessard all managed to round out the final race of their season with top-five finishes.

While the 2020 season has come to a close, more racing action from the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series will return in February of 2021.