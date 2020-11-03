DGR Crosley NGROTS Advance: Phoenix Raceway

Dylan Lupton returns to DGR-Crosley for the third and final NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race of the season this weekend at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway in the No. 17 Crosley Brands Ford F-150.
Lupton, a native of Wilton, Calif., invades Phoenix on the heels of a strong top-10 finish in his most recent Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. After starting 29th in the SpeedyCash.com 400, a fast No. 17 Crosley Brands Ford F-150 allowed Lupton to climb through the field and earn a noteworthy eighth-place finish. It was his fourth career top-10 finish with DGR-Crosley in seven races dating back to Chicagoland (Ill.) Speedway in June 2019.
Lupton, 26, has two prior starts in the Truck Series at Phoenix in 2016 and 2019 with a best finish of 16th last November with DGR-Crosley. Additionally, he has three NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the one-mile oval, with a best finish of 19th twice in 2015 and 2016.
He also has five Phoenix starts in the ARCA Menards Series West, including a track-best of fifth in 2014. Friday night’s race will mark Lupton’s 11th career Truck Series start, eight with DGR-Crosley.
The Lucas Oil 150 from Phoenix Raceway will be run on Friday, Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live on FS1. The 150-lap race will be broken into three segments with stage-ending cautions on laps 45 and 90.
Lupton on Phoenix: "I’m looking forward to getting back in the No. 17 Crosley Brands Ford F-150 this weekend at Phoenix, especially after our top-10 finish at Texas Motor Speedway a couple weeks ago. The guys have really been working hard to make sure we come to Phoenix this weekend and be even better than we were at Texas.
“Phoenix is one of the tracks that I have the most experience on, but I only have one race under the new configuration. We’re going to be starting deep in the field because of the qualifying formula, but we just need to use the same mindset that we did at Las Vegas and Texas and hope that continues to pay off for us on Friday night."
DGR Crosley PR