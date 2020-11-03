Todd Gilliland NGROTS Advance: Phoenix Raceway

Todd Gilliland heads to Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway for the season finale in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Friday night in the No. 38 Frontline Enterprises Ford F-150. In a season of highs and lows for the first-year Front Row Motorsports team, Gilliland hopes to end the season on a high with a win at the one-mile oval.

Gilliland has three prior Truck Series starts at Phoenix with a best finish of fifth in 2017. He does have a win at Phoenix in the former K&N West Series (now ARCA West) in 2015. He led six of the 101 laps to take the checkered flag. He will also compete in the ARCA West race in the No. 54 Frontline Enterprises Ford Fusion for DGR-Crosley on Saturday afternoon.

In 22 Truck Series starts this season, Gilliland has four top-five, nine top-10 finishes and has led 92 laps in the No. 38 Ford F-150 for Front Row Motorsports. He is 10th in the driver point standings.

The Lucas Oil 150 from Phoenix Raceway will be run on Friday, Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live on FS1. The 150-lap race will be broken into three segments with stage-ending cautions on laps 45 and 90.

Quick Facts:

Number of Truck Series Starts at Phoenix: 3

Best Start: 5th (2017)

Best Finish: 7th (2017)

2020 Driver Point Standings: 10th

Gilliland on Phoenix: "The most fun part about Phoenix is definitely the restarts now that the backstretch and frontstretch are flipped around. You can make up, or lose a lot right there. Racing there is really tough. You have to maintain your track position because of the dirty air. I won my first race at Phoenix (K&N West), but since then I haven't run great, so we're hoping to get back to running well there and end the truck season on a high note."