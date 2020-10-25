2020 GMS Racing Gander Trucks Texas Recap

Notes & Quotes:—

- Sheldon Creed led the field to green for Sunday's race at Texas Motor Speedway and led every lap in Stage One, capturing his 10th stage win of the season. The team pitted during the stage break for four tires, fuel, a trackbar adjustment and one piece of tape on the grill. Creed ran up front for most of the second stage, ultimately finishing second in Stage Two. Creed was happy with the adjustments from the first stop and the team pitted for similar changes, adding an air pressure adjustment. Creed battled hard for the lead through a series of late race restarts and, with a push from teammate Brett Moffitt, was able to take control of the lead and fight for his fourth win of the season.

- With this win Creed punches his ticket into the Championship 4 battle at Phoenix Raceway. Creed is first in the points standings, 19 points ahead of second place.

- This is Creed's fourth win of the season and his first win at Texas Motor Speedway.

- Creed led eight times for a total of 131 laps.

- Creed has a series high 10 stage wins.

"Gosh what a learning day, honestly. I work with Josh Wise every week and all my teammates. We talk about this stuff every week. We had such a good truck, the draft would keep them with me. Man, what a good truck my guys put together. I was unsure, we've been inconsistent here but we've always had speed and today, man this is just awesome. I finally won in front of my mom and dad, they're here today. We got some fans in the stands, we love you guys! Thanks to Chevy Accessories and GMS. That's two trucks locked in for our organization, that's awesome. Hopefully we can get the other two, or at least one more, in next weekend. Just want to thank everyone. It was hard racing today. We've been working for this all year and I feel like I've improved so much and put so much work into this and to go into Martinsville stress free is so nice!"