Raphael Lessard Delivers Fourth-Place Finish at Texas

Raphael Lessard scored his career-best mile-and-a-half finish in Sunday's SpeedyCash.com 400 at Texas Motor Speedway. Lessard started in the 20th position and worked his way through the field to finish fourth.
Stage One Recap:
- Lessard started in the 20th position after a performance matrix based off of finishing position from the previous race, ranking in owner points standings and the fastest lap from the previous race at Kansas Speedway.
- When the first caution flew on Lap 34, Lessard had fallen back to the 22nd position and would finish the stage there.
Stage Two Recap:
- At the stage break, Lessard radioed to his crew that his CANAC Tundra was loose throughout the racetrack. Veteran crew chief Mike Hillman Jr. summoned his rookie driver to pit road to tighten up to the No. 4 CANAC Tundra as the over-the-wall pit crew administered a four-tire and fuel stop. Lessard would restart in the 17th position.
- During the second caution on Lap 44, Lessard was running 16th and radioed to this crew that his truck was better but that he was having problems with his gas pedal. Under the caution, Hillman summoned his driver onto the pit lane to fix the issue. The rookie driver had to make a second pit stop under the caution on Lap 46 due to a flat tire. He would restart in the 23rd position.
- Under the third caution, Lessard was running in the 21st position and stayed out. He restarted in the 20th position.
- Lessard finished the stage in the 18th position.
Final Stage Recap:
- Under the break, Lessard radioed to the CANAC crew that his Tundra was better than the previous runs. Hillman summoned his driver to pit road for a small adjustment, four tires and fuel. Lessard would restart in the 15th position.
- When the fifth caution of the day flew on Lap 93, Lessard radioed to his crew that his CANAC Tundra was "pretty good." Hillman summoned his driver to pit road for the final stop of the day. After the pit stop, Lessard was asked to save fuel in the event of a green-white-checkered finish. He restarted in the 14th position,
- After four caution periods over 21 laps, Lessard worked his way up to the eighth position when the ninth caution of the day flew. After staying out, Lessard restarted seventh,
- As the field was under the first and only green-white-checkered event, Lessard worked his way up to fourth before a caution in Turn 2 ended the race under yellow.
